Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 202 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Up 1.0 %

LSI opened at $134.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.96. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.