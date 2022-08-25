Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 992 Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 992 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Trinity Industries by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.68. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

