Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,312 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $182,000.

Shares of BDN opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

