Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,031 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,036,000 after buying an additional 62,760 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $4,423,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $186.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBNY. Stephens lowered their target price on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.