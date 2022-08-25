Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,518 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Teradata by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after acquiring an additional 268,789 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Teradata by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 154,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

TDC stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

