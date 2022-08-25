Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

