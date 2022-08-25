Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
