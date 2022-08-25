Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 111,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 98,370 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

CARA opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $604.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,057.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

