Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51,505 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,555,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Vail Resorts by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 284,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,192,000 after acquiring an additional 121,645 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

MTN opened at $235.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.19 and its 200-day moving average is $245.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.03 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

