Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.68 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

