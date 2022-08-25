Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $36,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Amdocs by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Amdocs by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Amdocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 320,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX opened at $87.74 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.78.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

