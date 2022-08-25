Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $38,000 Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 134.0% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 175.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE REZI opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.