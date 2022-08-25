Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 323,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,863,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 509,994 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $117,464. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.69 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

