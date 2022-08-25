Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $74.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading

