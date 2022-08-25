Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $23,980,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elaine Healy acquired 1,000 shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 38.52 per share, for a total transaction of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 38,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 55.11 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is 52.83.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

