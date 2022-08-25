Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.1% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDP. TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FDP stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $102,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $102,157.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $107,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $126,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,255.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

