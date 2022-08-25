Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 344,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 86,396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 86,052 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $743,000.

SABR opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SABR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

