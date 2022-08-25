Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Universal Display stock opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $98.71 and a 52-week high of $211.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

