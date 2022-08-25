Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.27. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.