Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 361 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $94,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.95, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.