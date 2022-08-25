Mercedes Johnson Sells 2,000 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $358.75 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.87 and a 200-day moving average of $315.49.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

