Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Mercer International

In related news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,354.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Mercer International Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,282 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 56.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $572.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. Mercer International’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

See Also

