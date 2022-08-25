Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $108,249.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,362.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,155 shares of company stock valued at $176,452. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 97,095 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

