Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $108,249.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,362.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,155 shares of company stock valued at $176,452. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.