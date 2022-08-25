Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACKGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $108,249.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,362.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,155 shares of company stock valued at $176,452. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 97,095 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.