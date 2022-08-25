Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.59. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MYBUF shares. UBS Group cut shares of Meyer Burger Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.28 to CHF 0.26 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

