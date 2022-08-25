Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.34

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.34 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.11). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 44,285 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Michelmersh Brick Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of £89.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1,558.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.34.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

