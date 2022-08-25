Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s 4th Largest Position

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,801 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after acquiring an additional 652,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $275.79 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

