Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,697,042 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.2% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,839,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

MSFT stock opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

