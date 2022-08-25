Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,174 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.1% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

