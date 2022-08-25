Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.4% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 26,085 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,449 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 515,459 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.65 and a 200-day moving average of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

