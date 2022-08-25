Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,335 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 74,276 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.3% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $152,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,405,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,697,042 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,839,555,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 134,727 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

