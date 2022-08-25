Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,335 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,276 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.3% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $152,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Flower City Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 28,320 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.56. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.