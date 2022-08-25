Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Middlefield Banc Price Performance
Middlefield Banc stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $160.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.62.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 31.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Middlefield Banc (MBCN)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.