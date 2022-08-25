Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $160.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 31.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

