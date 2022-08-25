Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

