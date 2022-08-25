Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,008 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 877,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 735,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $176.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

