Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,412 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 188,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEG opened at $67.24 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

