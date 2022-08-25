Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 25,497 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,311,000 after buying an additional 2,451,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,597,000 after buying an additional 2,309,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $464,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,085,000 after buying an additional 322,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,861,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,556,000 after buying an additional 325,764 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 292.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

