Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 35,827 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPSN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 411,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in LivePerson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LPSN. Roth Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

LivePerson Trading Up 6.5 %

LivePerson Company Profile

LPSN stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $68.82. The company has a market capitalization of $897.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.