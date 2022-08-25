Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,210 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 447.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after buying an additional 270,225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $95.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.76. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.63.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

