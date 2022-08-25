Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,255 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $301.07 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.72. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

