Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $123.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.