Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,343 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 6,185 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $67,230.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 365,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,669.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $10.46 on Thursday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $887.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

