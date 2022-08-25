Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

