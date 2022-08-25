Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Hologic by 526.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,712,000 after acquiring an additional 304,164 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after buying an additional 99,311 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.