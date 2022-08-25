Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 579,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,721,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,686,000 after acquiring an additional 66,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 136,178 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QRTEA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

