Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 22,836 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 39,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 261,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,239 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.