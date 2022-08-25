Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,443 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $126.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.73. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

