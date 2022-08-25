Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 35,120 Shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 645,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GreenBox POS were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBOX. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of GreenBox POS by 71.6% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 280,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in GreenBox POS during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GreenBox POS during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in GreenBox POS by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in GreenBox POS by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 107,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GreenBox POS stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. GreenBox POS has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 4.36.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

