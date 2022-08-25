Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,174,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Separately, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in IM Cannabis by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 742,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 49,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

IMCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark cut their target price on shares of IM Cannabis from $6.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of IMCC opened at $0.52 on Thursday. IM Cannabis Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IM Cannabis Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

