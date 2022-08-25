Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 63,000 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,893,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

