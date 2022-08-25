Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $87.74 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.78.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

